Kawasaki Versys 650 vs Kawasaki W800 Street

In 2024 Kawasaki Versys 650 or Kawasaki W800 Street choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Versys 650
Kawasaki Versys 650
ABS BS6
₹6.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
W800 Street
Kawasaki W800 Street
STD BS6
₹6.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
66 PS @ 8500 rpm52 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
60 mm83 mm
Max Torque
61 Nm @ 7000 rpm62.9 Nm @ 4800 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
DigitalDigital
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.8:18.4:1
Displacement
649 cc773 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi-PlateWet multi-disc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel TwinAir Cooled, 4-stroke Vertical Twin
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
83 mm77 mm
No of Cylinders
22
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,97,1268,09,179
Ex-Showroom Price
7,15,0007,26,000
RTO
57,20058,080
Insurance
24,92625,099
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,13317,392

