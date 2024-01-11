In 2024 Kawasaki Versys 650 or Kawasaki Vulcan S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Kawasaki Versys 650 or Kawasaki Vulcan S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Versys 650 Price starts at Rs 6.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Vulcan S Price starts at Rs 5.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Versys 650 engine makes power and torque 66 PS @ 8500 rpm & 61 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Vulcan S engine makes power & torque 61 PS @ 7500 rpm & 62.4Nm @ 6600 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Versys 650 in 1 colour. Kawasaki offers the Vulcan S in 1 colour. The Versys 650 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Vulcan S mileage is around 22.8 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less