In 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 or Kawasaki Ninja 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Versys 650 Price starts at Rs. 8.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 650 Price starts at Rs. 7.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Versys 650 engine makes power and torque 67 PS PS & 61 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Ninja 650 engine makes power & torque 68 PS PS & 64 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 650 in 1 colour. The Versys 650 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Ninja 650 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
Versys 650 vs Ninja 650 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Versys 650
|Ninja 650
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 8.48 Lakhs
|₹ 7.77 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|21.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649 cc
|649 cc
|Power
|67 PS PS
|68 PS PS