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HomeCompare BikesVersys 650 vs Ninja 650

Kawasaki Versys 650 vs Kawasaki Ninja 650

In 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 or Kawasaki Ninja 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Versys 650 Price starts at Rs. 8.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 650 Price starts at Rs. 7.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Versys 650 engine makes power and torque 67 PS PS & 61 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Ninja 650 engine makes power & torque 68 PS PS & 64 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 650 in 1 colour. The Versys 650 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Ninja 650 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
Versys 650 vs Ninja 650 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Versys 650 Ninja 650
BrandKawasakiKawasaki
Price₹ 8.48 Lakhs₹ 7.77 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl21.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc649 cc
Power67 PS PS68 PS PS

Filters
Versys 650
Kawasaki Versys 650
STD
₹8.48 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ninja 650
Kawasaki Ninja 650
STD
₹7.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki Versys 650 Visual Comparison

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Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L15 litres
Ground Clearance
170 mm130 mm
Length
2165 mm2115 mm
Wheelbase
1415 mm1410 mm
Kerb Weight
218 kg196 kg
Height
1360 mm1145 mm
Saddle Height
845 mm790 mm
Width
840 mm740 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel ABS
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-160/60-17Front :-120/70-17,Rear :-160/60-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
407.4 km-
Max Speed
200 kmph210 kmph
Max Power
67 PS @ 8500 rpm68 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
60 mm60 mm
Max Torque
61 Nm @ 7000 rpm64 Nm @ 6700 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc649 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet Multi Disc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self StartSelf Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2BBS6 Phase 2B
Bore
83 mm83 mm
Chassis
Tubular Diamond, High-tensile SteelTrellis, high-tensile steel
Rear Suspension
Offset laydown single-shock with remote spring preload adjustability/80 mmHorizontal Back-link with adjustable preload / 130 mm
Front Suspension
41 mm inverted telescopic fork with adjustable rebound damping41 mm telescopic fork / 125 mm
Features
Music Control
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
TFT Instrument Cluster-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
12V 10 AhMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,56,5008,78,580
Ex-Showroom Price
8,48,0007,77,000
RTO
71,92066,240
Insurance
36,58035,340
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
20,55818,884

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