In 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 or Kawasaki Ninja 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Versys 650 Price starts at Rs. 8.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 400 Price starts at Rs. 5.24 Lakhs (last recorded price). Versys 650 engine makes power and torque 67 PS PS & 61 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Ninja 400 engine makes power & torque 45 PS PS & 37 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 400 in 2 colours. The Versys 650 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Ninja 400 mileage is around 24.18 kmpl.
Versys 650 vs Ninja 400 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Versys 650
|ninja 400
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 8.48 Lakhs
|₹ 5.24 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|24.18 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649 cc
|399 cc
|Power
|67 PS PS
|45 PS PS