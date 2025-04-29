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Kawasaki Versys 650 vs Kawasaki Ninja 400

In 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 or Kawasaki Ninja 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Versys 650 Price starts at Rs. 8.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 400 Price starts at Rs. 5.24 Lakhs (last recorded price). Versys 650 engine makes power and torque 67 PS PS & 61 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Ninja 400 engine makes power & torque 45 PS PS & 37 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 400 in 2 colours. The Versys 650 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Ninja 400 mileage is around 24.18 kmpl.
Versys 650 vs Ninja 400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Versys 650 ninja 400
BrandKawasakiKawasaki
Price₹ 8.48 Lakhs₹ 5.24 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl 24.18 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc399 cc
Power67 PS PS45 PS PS

Filters
Versys 650
Kawasaki Versys 650
STD
₹8.48 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ninja 400
Kawasaki Ninja 400
Ninja 400 ABS BS6
₹5.24 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L14 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm140 mm
Length
2165 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1415 mm1370 mm
Kerb Weight
218 kg168 kg
Height
1360 mm1120 mm
Saddle Height
845 mm785 mm
Width
840 mm710 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelYes
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-160/60-17Front :-110/70-R17, Rear :-150/60-R17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
407.4 km373.8 km
Max Speed
200 kmph169 kmph
Max Power
67 PS @ 8500 rpm44.7 bhp @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
60 mm51.8 mm
Max Torque
61 Nm @ 7000 rpm37 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc399 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet multi-disc, manual
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2Bbs6
Bore
83 mm70 mm
Chassis
Tubular Diamond, High-tensile Steel-
Rear Suspension
Offset laydown single-shock with remote spring preload adjustability/80 mmSwingarm 130 mm
Front Suspension
41 mm inverted telescopic fork with adjustable rebound dampingTelescopic fork 120 mm
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital Semi-Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
TFT Instrument ClusterMulti-function LCD Screen
Pass Switch
Yes-
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
12V 10 Ah-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,56,5004,99,000
Ex-Showroom Price
8,48,0004,99,000
RTO
71,9200
Insurance
36,5800
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
20,55810,725

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Latest Car & Bike News

There are no mechanical changes to the 2025 Kawasaki Versys 650.
2025 Kawasaki Versys 650 launched at 7.93 lakh, gets a price hike of 16,000
29 Apr 2025
The Kawasaki Ninja 400 was a global replacement to the Ninja 300 but was sold in India alongside the latter from 2018 until 2024
Kawasaki Ninja 400 discontinued in India. Check out its replacement
8 May 2024
The Kawasaki Ninja 400 is now more affordable by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40,000, while the Vulcan S gets the highest discount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60,000
Kawasaki Ninja 400, Versys 650, Ninja 650 & Vulcan S get discounts up to 60,000
6 Mar 2024
The 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 is expected to arrive in the Indian markets too.
2026 Kawasaki Versys 650: Here are 5 things to know about the India-bound sport tourer
29 Jul 2025
The year-end discounts extend to the Kawasaki Ninja 400, Ninja 650, Versys 650 and Vulcan S
Ninja 400 to Versys 650, Kawasaki offers year-end discounts up to 60,000
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The 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 has been unveiled to the European market.
2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 unveiled internationally. Here's what the new model packs..
26 Jul 2025
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