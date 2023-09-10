In 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 or Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Versys 650 Price starts at Rs. 8.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Price starts at Rs. 9.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Versys 650 engine makes power and torque 67 PS PS & 61 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX-4R engine makes power & torque 75 PS PS & 39 Nm respectively. The Versys 650 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Ninja ZX-4R mileage is around 24.18 kmpl.
Versys 650 vs Ninja ZX-4R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Versys 650
|Ninja zx-4r
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 8.48 Lakhs
|₹ 9.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|24.18 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649 cc
|399 cc
|Power
|67 PS PS
|75 PS PS