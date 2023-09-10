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Kawasaki Versys 650 vs Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R

In 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 or Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Versys 650 Price starts at Rs. 8.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Price starts at Rs. 9.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Versys 650 engine makes power and torque 67 PS PS & 61 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX-4R engine makes power & torque 75 PS PS & 39 Nm respectively. The Versys 650 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Ninja ZX-4R mileage is around 24.18 kmpl.
Versys 650 vs Ninja ZX-4R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Versys 650 Ninja zx-4r
BrandKawasakiKawasaki
Price₹ 8.48 Lakhs₹ 9.4 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl24.18 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc399 cc
Power67 PS PS75 PS PS

Filters
Versys 650
Kawasaki Versys 650
STD
₹8.48 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ninja ZX-4R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
STD
₹9.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L-
Ground Clearance
170 mm135 mm
Length
2165 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1415 mm1380 mm
Kerb Weight
218 kg189 kg
Height
1360 mm1110 mm
Saddle Height
845 mm800 mm
Width
840 mm765 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-160/60-17Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-160/60-ZR17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
407.4 km-
Max Speed
200 kmph200 kmph
Max Power
67 PS @ 8500 rpm75 PS @ 14500 rpm
Stroke
60 mm39.1 mm
Max Torque
61 Nm @ 7000 rpm39 Nm @ 13000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc399 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
24
Starting
Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2Bbs6-2.0
Bore
83 mm57 mm
Chassis
Tubular Diamond, High-tensile SteelTrellis, high-tensile steel
Rear Suspension
Offset laydown single-shock with remote spring preload adjustability/80 mmMonoshock
Front Suspension
41 mm inverted telescopic fork with adjustable rebound dampingUSD Fork
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
TFT Instrument ClusterTFT Colour Instrument Cluster
Pass Switch
YesYes
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
12V 10 Ah-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,56,50010,47,790
Ex-Showroom Price
8,48,0009,40,000
RTO
71,92075,200
Insurance
36,58032,590
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
20,55822,521

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