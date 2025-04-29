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HomeCompare BikesVersys 650 vs Ninja 500

Kawasaki Versys 650 vs Kawasaki Ninja 500

In 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 or Kawasaki Ninja 500 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Versys 650 Price starts at Rs. 8.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 500 Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Versys 650 engine makes power and torque 67 PS PS & 61 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Ninja 500 engine makes power & torque 45.41 PS PS & 42.6 Nm respectively. The Versys 650 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Ninja 500 mileage is around 26.31 kmpl.
Versys 650 vs Ninja 500 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Versys 650 Ninja 500
BrandKawasakiKawasaki
Price₹ 8.48 Lakhs₹ 5.66 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl26.31 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc451 cc
Power67 PS PS45.41 PS PS

Filters
Versys 650
Kawasaki Versys 650
STD
₹8.48 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ninja 500
Kawasaki Ninja 500
STD
₹5.66 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki Versys 650 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L14 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm145 mm
Length
2165 mm1995 mm
Wheelbase
1415 mm1375 mm
Kerb Weight
218 kg171 kg
Height
1360 mm1120 mm
Saddle Height
845 mm785 mm
Width
840 mm730 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-160/60-17Front :-110/70-17Rear :-150/60-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
407.4 km294 km
Max Speed
200 kmph190 kmph
Max Power
67 PS @ 8500 rpm45.4 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
60 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
61 Nm @ 7000 rpm42.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc451 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet multi-disc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self StartSelf Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2BBS6 Phase 2B
Bore
83 mm70 mm
Chassis
Tubular Diamond, High-tensile SteelTrellis, high-tensile steel
Rear Suspension
Offset laydown single-shock with remote spring preload adjustability/80 mmMonoshock Absorber
Front Suspension
41 mm inverted telescopic fork with adjustable rebound dampingTelescopic Fork
Features
Music Control
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
TFT Instrument Cluster-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
12V 10 Ah-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,56,5006,38,000
Ex-Showroom Price
8,48,0005,66,000
RTO
71,92045,280
Insurance
36,58026,720
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
20,55813,713

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Latest Car & Bike News

There are no mechanical changes to the 2025 Kawasaki Versys 650.
2025 Kawasaki Versys 650 launched at 7.93 lakh, gets a price hike of 16,000
29 Apr 2025
The 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 is expected to arrive in the Indian markets too.
2026 Kawasaki Versys 650: Here are 5 things to know about the India-bound sport tourer
29 Jul 2025
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22 Jan 2025
The newly launched Kawasaki Ninja 500 is only offered in a single colour option namely Metallic Carbon Gray.
Kawasaki Ninja 500 launched in India. Check out price, specs and features on offer
22 Jan 2025
The 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 has been unveiled to the European market.
2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 unveiled internationally. Here's what the new model packs..
26 Jul 2025
The Kawasaki Ninja 500 stepped in place of the Ninja 400 and takes on the Aprilia RS 457, KTM RC 390 and Yamaha R3
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