In 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 or Kawasaki KX 450F choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Versys 650 Price starts at Rs. 8.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KX 450F Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price). Versys 650 engine makes power and torque 67 PS PS & 61 Nm @ 7000 rpm. Kawasaki offers the KX 450F in 1 colour. The Versys 650 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The KX 450F mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
Versys 650 vs KX 450F Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Versys 650
|Kx 450f
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 8.48 Lakhs
|₹ 7.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|25.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649 cc
|449 cc
|Power
|67 PS PS
|-