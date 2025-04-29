In 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 or Kawasaki KX 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Versys 650 Price starts at Rs. 8.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KX 250 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Versys 650 engine makes power and torque 67 PS PS & 61 Nm @ 7000 rpm. Kawasaki offers the KX 250 in 1 colour. The Versys 650 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The KX 250 mileage is around 30 kmpl.
Versys 650 vs KX 250 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Versys 650
|Kx 250
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 8.48 Lakhs
|₹ 7.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|30 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|67 PS PS
|-