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HomeCompare BikesVersys 650 vs KLX 450R

Kawasaki Versys 650 vs Kawasaki KLX 450R

In 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 or Kawasaki KLX 450R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Versys 650 Price starts at Rs. 8.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KLX 450R Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Versys 650 engine makes power and torque 67 PS PS & 61 Nm @ 7000 rpm. Kawasaki offers the KLX 450R in 1 colour. The Versys 650 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The KLX 450R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl.
Versys 650 vs KLX 450R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Versys 650 Klx 450r
BrandKawasakiKawasaki
Price₹ 8.48 Lakhs₹ 8.99 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl23.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc449 cc
Power67 PS PS-

Filters
Versys 650
Kawasaki Versys 650
STD
₹8.48 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
KLX 450R
Kawasaki KLX 450R
STD
₹8.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki Versys 650 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L8 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm315 mm
Length
2165 mm2175 mm
Wheelbase
1415 mm1480 mm
Kerb Weight
218 kg126 kg
Height
1360 mm1250 mm
Saddle Height
845 mm935 mm
Width
840 mm820 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-160/60-17Front :-80/100-21,Rear :-120/90-18
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
407.4 km-
Max Speed
200 kmph150 kmph
Max Power
67 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
60 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
61 Nm @ 7000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc449 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet Multiplate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed5-speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionCarburetor
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2Bbs6
Bore
83 mm96.0 mm
Chassis
Tubular Diamond, High-tensile SteelPerimeter, aluminium
Rear Suspension
Offset laydown single-shock with remote spring preload adjustability/80 mmUni-Trak with 22-way low-speed, 2 turns or more high speed compression damping, 22 way rebound damping and adjustable spring preload
Front Suspension
41 mm inverted telescopic fork with adjustable rebound damping48 mm inverted AOS type telescopic fork with 22-way compression and 18-way rebound damping
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
TFT Instrument Cluster-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHelogen
Battery Type
12V 10 Ah-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,56,50010,02,866
Ex-Showroom Price
8,48,0008,99,000
RTO
71,92071,920
Insurance
36,58031,946
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
20,55821,555

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