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Kawasaki Versys 650 vs Kawasaki KLX230RS

In 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 or Kawasaki KLX230RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Versys 650 Price starts at Rs. 8.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KLX230RS Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Versys 650 engine makes power and torque 67 PS PS & 61 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, KLX230RS engine makes power & torque 20 PS PS & 20.6 Nm respectively. The Versys 650 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The KLX230RS mileage is around 14 kmpl.
Versys 650 vs KLX230RS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Versys 650 Klx230rs
BrandKawasakiKawasaki
Price₹ 8.48 Lakhs₹ 1.79 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl14 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc233 cc
Power67 PS PS20 PS PS

Filters
Versys 650
Kawasaki Versys 650
STD
₹8.48 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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KLX230RS
Kawasaki KLX230RS
STD 2026
₹1.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki Versys 650 Visual Comparison

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Engine View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L6.6 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm275 mm
Length
2165 mm2035 mm
Wheelbase
1415 mm1350 mm
Kerb Weight
218 kg115 kg
Height
1360 mm1175 mm
Saddle Height
845 mm900 mm
Width
840 mm840 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm, Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-160/60-17Front :-80/100-21, Rear :- 100/100-18
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
407.4 km-
Max Speed
200 kmph77 kmph
Max Power
67 PS @ 8500 rpm20 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
60 mm66 mm
Max Torque
61 Nm @ 7000 rpm20.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc233 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet, Multi Disc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
21
Starting
Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2Bbs6-2.0
Bore
83 mm67 mm
Chassis
Tubular Diamond, High-tensile Steel-
Rear Suspension
Offset laydown single-shock with remote spring preload adjustability/80 mmNew Uni Trak Swingarm / 223 mm
Front Suspension
41 mm inverted telescopic fork with adjustable rebound dampingTelescopic fork / 220 mm
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
TFT Instrument Cluster-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
12V 10 Ah-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,56,5002,05,020
Ex-Showroom Price
8,48,0001,79,000
RTO
71,92014,320
Insurance
36,58011,700
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
20,5584,406

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