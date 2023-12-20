In 2024 Kawasaki Versys 1000 or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Kawasaki Versys 1000 or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Versys 1000 Price starts at Rs 10.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs 13.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Versys 1000 engine makes power and torque 120 PS @ 9000 rpm & 102 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Tiger 900 engine makes power & torque 95.2 PS @ 8750 rpm & 87 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Versys 1000 in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 9 colours. The Versys 1000 mileage is around 10.0 kmpl. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 23.66 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less