In 2024 Kawasaki Versys 1000 or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Kawasaki Versys 1000 Price starts at Rs 10.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs 13.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Versys 1000 engine makes power and torque 120 PS @ 9000 rpm & 102 Nm @ 7500 rpm.
On the other hand, Tiger 900 engine makes power & torque 95.2 PS @ 8750 rpm & 87 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively.
Kawasaki offers the Versys 1000 in 3 colours.
Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 9 colours.
The Versys 1000 mileage is around 10.0 kmpl.
The Tiger 900 mileage is around 23.66 kmpl.
