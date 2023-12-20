Saved Articles

Kawasaki Versys 1000 vs Triumph Tiger 900

In 2024 Kawasaki Versys 1000 or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Versys 1000
Kawasaki Versys 1000
STD BS6
₹10.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Tiger 900
Triumph Tiger 900
GT
₹13.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
120 PS @ 9000 rpm95.2 PS @ 8750 rpm
Stroke
56 mm61.9 mm
Max Torque
102 Nm @ 7500 rpm87 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.3:111.27:1
Displacement
1043 cc888 cc
Clutch
Slipper ClutchWet, multi-plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line FourLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
77 mm78 mm
No of Cylinders
43
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,90,78215,28,506
Ex-Showroom Price
11,55,00013,70,000
RTO
92,4001,09,600
Insurance
31,83235,206
Accessories Charges
11,55013,700
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,74332,853

