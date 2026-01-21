In 2026 Kawasaki Versys 1000 or Triumph Tiger Sport 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Versys 1000 Price starts at Rs. 10.89 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Price starts at Rs. 9.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Versys 1000 engine makes power and torque 120 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 102 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Tiger Sport 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS @ 10250 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Versys 1000 in 3 colours. The Versys 1000 mileage is around 10.0 kmpl.
Versys 1000 vs Tiger Sport 660 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Versys 1000
|Tiger sport 660
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 10.89 Lakhs
|₹ 9.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.0 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1043 cc
|660 cc
|Power
|120 PS @ 9000 rpm PS
|81 PS @ 10250 rpm