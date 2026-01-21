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Kawasaki Versys 1000 vs Triumph Tiger Sport 660

In 2026 Kawasaki Versys 1000 or Triumph Tiger Sport 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Versys 1000 Price starts at Rs. 10.89 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Price starts at Rs. 9.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Versys 1000 engine makes power and torque 120 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 102 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Tiger Sport 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS @ 10250 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Versys 1000 in 3 colours. The Versys 1000 mileage is around 10.0 kmpl.
Versys 1000 vs Tiger Sport 660 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Versys 1000 Tiger sport 660
BrandKawasakiTriumph
Price₹ 10.89 Lakhs₹ 9.45 Lakhs
Mileage10.0 kmpl-
Engine Capacity1043 cc660 cc
Power120 PS @ 9000 rpm PS81 PS @ 10250 rpm

Filters
Versys 1000
Kawasaki Versys 1000
STD BS6
₹10.89 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tiger Sport 660
Triumph Tiger Sport 660
STD
₹9.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki Versys 1000 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Speedometer View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L17.2 L
Ground Clearance
150 mm-
Length
2270 mm2071 mm
Wheelbase
1520 mm1418 mm
Kerb Weight
255 kg206 kg
Height
1400 mm1398 mm
Saddle Height
840 mm835 mm
Width
895 mm834 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-180/55-ZR17Front :-120//70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
120 PS @ 9000 rpm81 PS @ 10250 rpm
Stroke
56 mm51.1 mm
Max Torque
102 Nm @ 7500 rpm64 Nm @ 6250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital-
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Compression Ratio
10.3:1-
Displacement
1043 cc660 cc
Clutch
Slipper ClutchWet, multi-plate, slip &assist
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line FourLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder, 240 Degree firing order
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
77 mm74.04 mm
No of Cylinders
4-
Chassis
Twin-Tube, Aluminium-
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back-link, gas-charged, with rebound damping and remote spring preload adjustability / 152 mm-
Front Suspension
ø43 mm inverted fork with rebound damping (right-side) and spring preload adjustability / 150 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Kawasaki Cornering Management Function, Electronic Throttle Valves-
Traction Control
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesTFT screen
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,90,78210,53,268
Ex-Showroom Price
11,55,0009,45,000
RTO
92,40075,600
Insurance
31,83232,668
Accessories Charges
11,5500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,74322,638

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