In 2024 Kawasaki Versys 1000 or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Versys 1000 Price starts at Rs 10.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs 10.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Versys 1000 engine makes power and torque 120 PS @ 9000 rpm & 102 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Street Triple engine makes power & torque 118 PS @ 12000 rpm & 79 Nm @ 9350rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Versys 1000 in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Street Triple in 2 colours. The Versys 1000 mileage is around 10.0 kmpl. The Street Triple mileage is around 19.23 kmpl.