In 2024 Kawasaki Versys 1000 or Triumph Street Scrambler 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Versys 1000 Price starts at Rs 10.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Price starts at Rs 9.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Versys 1000 engine makes power and torque 120 PS @ 9000 rpm & 102 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Street Scrambler 900 engine makes power & torque 65 PS @ 7250rpm & 80 Nm @ 3250 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Versys 1000 in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Street Scrambler 900 in 1 colour. The Versys 1000 mileage is around 10.0 kmpl. The Street Scrambler 900 mileage is around 26.0 kmpl.