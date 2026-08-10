hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesVersys 1000 vs Scrambler 1200 X

Kawasaki Versys 1000 vs Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

In 2026 Kawasaki Versys 1000 or Triumph Scrambler 1200 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Versys 1000 Price starts at Rs. 10.89 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Price starts at Rs. 12.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Versys 1000 engine makes power and torque 120 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 102 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 X engine makes power & torque 90 PS PS & 110Nm @ 4250 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Versys 1000 in 3 colours. The Versys 1000 mileage is around 10.0 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 X mileage is around 22.72 to 25 kmpl.
Versys 1000 vs Scrambler 1200 X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Versys 1000 Scrambler 1200 x
BrandKawasakiTriumph
Price₹ 10.89 Lakhs₹ 12.64 Lakhs
Mileage10.0 kmpl22.72 to 25 kmpl
Engine Capacity1043 cc1200 cc
Power120 PS @ 9000 rpm PS90 PS PS

Filters
Versys 1000
Kawasaki Versys 1000
STD BS6
₹10.89 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Scrambler 1200 X
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X
Icon Edition
₹12.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Kawasaki Versys 1000 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
Left View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L15 l
Ground Clearance
150 mm-
Length
2270 mm-
Wheelbase
1520 mm1525 mm
Kerb Weight
255 kg228 kg
Height
1400 mm1185 mm
Saddle Height
840 mm820 mm
Width
895 mm834 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-180/55-ZR17Front :-90/90 21, Rear :-150/70 R17
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm255 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAluminium rims
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
120 PS @ 9000 rpm90 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
56 mm80 mm
Max Torque
102 Nm @ 7500 rpm110 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital-
Drive Type
Chain DriveX ring chain
Compression Ratio
10.3:1-
Displacement
1043 cc1200 cc
Clutch
Slipper ClutchWet, multi-plate assist clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line FourLiquid-cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel-twin
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6-speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
77 mm97.6 mm
No of Cylinders
4-
Chassis
Twin-Tube, Aluminium-
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back-link, gas-charged, with rebound damping and remote spring preload adjustability / 152 mmMarzocchi twin RSU’s with piggyback reservoir, preload adjustable. 170mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
ø43 mm inverted fork with rebound damping (right-side) and spring preload adjustability / 150 mmMarzocchi Non-adjustable USD forks 170mm wheel travel
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Kawasaki Cornering Management Function, Electronic Throttle ValvesExhaust - Brushed 2 into 2 exhaust system with brushed high level silencers, System - Ride by wire, multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection, Rake / Trail - 26.2 / 125 mm
Traction Control
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesTFT Display
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,90,78213,79,785
Ex-Showroom Price
11,55,00012,43,000
RTO
92,40099,440
Insurance
31,83237,345
Accessories Charges
11,5500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,74329,656

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The Kawasaki Versys 1000 gets new colours options for MY2023
2023 Kawasaki Versys 1000 tourer launched in India, priced at 12.19 Lakh
14 Mar 2023
Kawasaki has also rolled out the K-Care package on the new Versys 1000.
2022 Kawasaki Versys 1000 goes on sale in India at 11.55 lakh
30 Oct 2021
Expect the Versys 1000 base to be launched in the Indian market in early 2022 as a completely built-up (CBU) unit.
More affordable 2022 Kawasaki Versys 1000 breaks cover: Things to note
7 Oct 2021
The Scrambler 1200 X will be offered in three colour schemes.
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X launched at 11.83 lakh. Check what's new
13 Feb 2024
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
<p>We take the new Kawasaki Z250 for a spin.</p>
Kawasaki Z250 comprehensive review
5 Jan 2015
Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
26 Apr 2013
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
5 Jul 2023
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers