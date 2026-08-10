In 2026 Kawasaki Versys 1000 or Triumph Scrambler 1200 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Versys 1000 Price starts at Rs. 10.89 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Price starts at Rs. 12.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Versys 1000 engine makes power and torque 120 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 102 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 X engine makes power & torque 90 PS PS & 110Nm @ 4250 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Versys 1000 in 3 colours. The Versys 1000 mileage is around 10.0 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 X mileage is around 22.72 to 25 kmpl.
Versys 1000 vs Scrambler 1200 X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Versys 1000
|Scrambler 1200 x
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 10.89 Lakhs
|₹ 12.64 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.0 kmpl
|22.72 to 25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1043 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|120 PS @ 9000 rpm PS
|90 PS PS