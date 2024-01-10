In 2024 Kawasaki Versys 1000 or Suzuki V-Strom 650XT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Kawasaki Versys 1000 or Suzuki V-Strom 650XT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Versys 1000 Price starts at Rs 10.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Price starts at Rs 8.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Versys 1000 engine makes power and torque 120 PS @ 9000 rpm & 102 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, V-Strom 650XT engine makes power & torque 69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS & 62 Nm @ 6300 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Versys 1000 in 3 colours. Suzuki offers the V-Strom 650XT in 2 colours. The Versys 1000 mileage is around 10.0 kmpl. The V-Strom 650XT mileage is around 25.2 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less