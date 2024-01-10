Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesVersys 1000 vs Z900

Kawasaki Versys 1000 vs Kawasaki Z900

In 2024 Kawasaki Versys 1000 or Kawasaki Z900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Filters
Versys 1000
Kawasaki Versys 1000
STD BS6
₹10.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Z900
Kawasaki Z900
STD
₹7.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
120 PS @ 9000 rpm125 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
56 mm56 mm
Max Torque
102 Nm @ 7500 rpm98.6 Nm @ 7700 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
DigitalDigital
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.3:111.8:1
Displacement
1043 cc948 cc
Clutch
Slipper ClutchWet multi-disc, manual
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line FourLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
77 mm73.4 mm
No of Cylinders
44
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,90,7829,36,280
Ex-Showroom Price
11,55,0008,42,000
RTO
92,40067,360
Insurance
31,83226,920
Accessories Charges
11,5500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,74320,124

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Image of Kawasaki Ninja 400 used for representational purposes only.
    Kawasaki announces offers of upto 60,000. Check all the details
    10 Jan 2024
    Kawasaki Versys 7 Hybrid would combine a 451 cc parallel-twin engine with a 9 kW electric motor and a 1.4 kWh battery pack. (Image: Motociclismo)
    Kawasaki Versys 7 Hybrid adventure tourer motorcycle patented, to join Ninja 7 Hybrid and Z7 Hybrid
    28 Dec 2023
    The year-end discounts extend to the Kawasaki Ninja 400, Ninja 650, Versys 650 and Vulcan S
    Ninja 400 to Versys 650, Kawasaki offers year-end discounts up to 60,000
    10 Dec 2023
    BMW M 1000 XR uses the same engine as the S 1000 RR but it has been modified.
    BMW M 1000 XR unveiled as a sporty long-distance tourer with 200 bhp
    27 Oct 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    14 Jun 2023
    2021 M 1000 R is the first BMW motorcycle to receive the M treatment.
    2021 BMW M 1000 R motorcycle launched at 42 lakh
    25 Mar 2021
    View all
     