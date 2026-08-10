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HomeCompare BikesVersys 1000 vs Ninja 1000SX

Kawasaki Versys 1000 vs Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX

In 2026 Kawasaki Versys 1000 or Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Versys 1000 Price starts at Rs. 10.89 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Price starts at Rs. 10.79 Lakhs (last recorded price). Versys 1000 engine makes power and torque 120 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 102 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Ninja 1000SX engine makes power & torque 142 PS @ 10000 rpm PS & 111 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Versys 1000 in 3 colours. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 1000SX in 3 colours. The Versys 1000 mileage is around 10.0 kmpl. The Ninja 1000SX mileage is around 17.2 kmpl.
Versys 1000 vs Ninja 1000SX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Versys 1000 Ninja 1000sx
BrandKawasakiKawasaki
Price₹ 10.89 Lakhs₹ 10.79 Lakhs
Mileage10.0 kmpl17.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1043 cc1043 cc
Power120 PS @ 9000 rpm PS142 PS @ 10000 rpm PS

Filters
Versys 1000
Kawasaki Versys 1000
STD BS6
₹10.89 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Ninja 1000SX
Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX
ABS BS6
₹10.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Kawasaki Versys 1000 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L19 L
Ground Clearance
150 mm135 mm
Length
2270 mm2100 mm
Wheelbase
1520 mm1440 mm
Kerb Weight
255 kg238 kg
Height
1400 mm1190 mm
Saddle Height
840 mm835 mm
Width
895 mm825 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-180/55-ZR17Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-190/50-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm250 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
120 PS @ 9000 rpm142 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
56 mm56 mm
Max Torque
102 Nm @ 7500 rpm111 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
DigitalDigital
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.3:111.8:1
Displacement
1043 cc1043 cc
Clutch
Slipper ClutchWet, Multi-Disc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line FourLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-line Four
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
77 mm77 mm
No of Cylinders
44
Chassis
Twin-Tube, AluminiumTwin-tube, Aluminium
Body Type
Adventure Tourer BikesSuper Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes
Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back-link, gas-charged, with rebound damping and remote spring preload adjustability / 152 mmHorizontal Back-link, gas-charged rear shock with rebound damping and spring preload adjustability / 144 mm
Front Suspension
ø43 mm inverted fork with rebound damping (right-side) and spring preload adjustability / 150 mmø41 mm inverted fork with compression and rebound damping and spring preload adjustability / 120 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Stepup Seat
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Kawasaki Cornering Management Function, Electronic Throttle ValvesKawasaki Cornering Management Function
Traction Control
YesYes
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
LED Tail Lights
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,90,78212,74,196
Ex-Showroom Price
11,55,00011,40,000
RTO
92,40091,200
Insurance
31,83231,596
Accessories Charges
11,55011,400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,74327,387

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