In 2026 Kawasaki Versys 1000 or Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Versys 1000 Price starts at Rs. 10.89 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Price starts at Rs. 10.79 Lakhs (last recorded price). Versys 1000 engine makes power and torque 120 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 102 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Ninja 1000SX engine makes power & torque 142 PS @ 10000 rpm PS & 111 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Versys 1000 in 3 colours. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 1000SX in 3 colours. The Versys 1000 mileage is around 10.0 kmpl. The Ninja 1000SX mileage is around 17.2 kmpl.
Versys 1000 vs Ninja 1000SX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Versys 1000
|Ninja 1000sx
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 10.89 Lakhs
|₹ 10.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.0 kmpl
|17.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1043 cc
|1043 cc
|Power
|120 PS @ 9000 rpm PS
|142 PS @ 10000 rpm PS