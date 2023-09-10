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Kawasaki Versys 1000 vs Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R

In 2026 Kawasaki Versys 1000 or Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Versys 1000 Price starts at Rs. 10.89 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Price starts at Rs. 9.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Versys 1000 engine makes power and torque 120 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 102 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX-4R engine makes power & torque 75 PS PS & 39 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Versys 1000 in 3 colours. The Versys 1000 mileage is around 10.0 kmpl. The Ninja ZX-4R mileage is around 24.18 kmpl.
Versys 1000 vs Ninja ZX-4R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Versys 1000 Ninja zx-4r
BrandKawasakiKawasaki
Price₹ 10.89 Lakhs₹ 9.4 Lakhs
Mileage10.0 kmpl24.18 kmpl
Engine Capacity1043 cc399 cc
Power120 PS @ 9000 rpm PS75 PS PS

Filters
Versys 1000
Kawasaki Versys 1000
STD BS6
₹10.89 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Ninja ZX-4R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
STD
₹9.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Kawasaki Versys 1000 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L-
Ground Clearance
150 mm135 mm
Length
2270 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1520 mm1380 mm
Kerb Weight
255 kg189 kg
Height
1400 mm1110 mm
Saddle Height
840 mm800 mm
Width
895 mm765 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm290 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-180/55-ZR17Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-160/60-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
120 PS @ 9000 rpm75 PS @ 14500 rpm
Stroke
56 mm39.1 mm
Max Torque
102 Nm @ 7500 rpm39 Nm @ 13000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.3:1-
Displacement
1043 cc399 cc
Clutch
Slipper Clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line FourLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line four
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
77 mm57 mm
No of Cylinders
4-
Chassis
Twin-Tube, AluminiumTrellis, high-tensile steel
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back-link, gas-charged, with rebound damping and remote spring preload adjustability / 152 mmMonoshock
Front Suspension
ø43 mm inverted fork with rebound damping (right-side) and spring preload adjustability / 150 mmUSD Fork
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Kawasaki Cornering Management Function, Electronic Throttle ValvesTFT Colour Instrument Cluster
Traction Control
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes4.3 Inch TFT
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,90,78210,47,790
Ex-Showroom Price
11,55,0009,40,000
RTO
92,40075,200
Insurance
31,83232,590
Accessories Charges
11,5500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,74322,521

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Latest Car & Bike News

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The Kawasaki Versys 1000 gets new colours options for MY2023
2023 Kawasaki Versys 1000 tourer launched in India, priced at 12.19 Lakh
14 Mar 2023
Kawasaki has also rolled out the K-Care package on the new Versys 1000.
2022 Kawasaki Versys 1000 goes on sale in India at 11.55 lakh
30 Oct 2021
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