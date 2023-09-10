In 2026 Kawasaki Versys 1000 or Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Versys 1000 Price starts at Rs. 10.89 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Price starts at Rs. 9.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Versys 1000 engine makes power and torque 120 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 102 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX-4R engine makes power & torque 75 PS PS & 39 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Versys 1000 in 3 colours. The Versys 1000 mileage is around 10.0 kmpl. The Ninja ZX-4R mileage is around 24.18 kmpl.
Versys 1000 vs Ninja ZX-4R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Versys 1000
|Ninja zx-4r
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 10.89 Lakhs
|₹ 9.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.0 kmpl
|24.18 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1043 cc
|399 cc
|Power
|120 PS @ 9000 rpm PS
|75 PS PS