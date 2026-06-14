In 2026 Kawasaki Versys 1000 or Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Versys 1000 Price starts at Rs. 10.89 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Versys 1000 engine makes power and torque 120 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 102 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX 6R engine makes power & torque 124 PS PS & 69 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Versys 1000 in 3 colours. The Versys 1000 mileage is around 10.0 kmpl. The Ninja ZX 6R mileage is around 23.6 kmpl.
Versys 1000 vs Ninja ZX 6R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Versys 1000
|Ninja zx 6r
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 10.89 Lakhs
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.0 kmpl
|23.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1043 cc
|636 cc
|Power
|120 PS @ 9000 rpm PS
|124 PS PS