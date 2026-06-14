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Kawasaki Versys 1000 vs Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R

In 2026 Kawasaki Versys 1000 or Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Versys 1000 Price starts at Rs. 10.89 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Versys 1000 engine makes power and torque 120 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 102 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX 6R engine makes power & torque 124 PS PS & 69 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Versys 1000 in 3 colours. The Versys 1000 mileage is around 10.0 kmpl. The Ninja ZX 6R mileage is around 23.6 kmpl.
Versys 1000 vs Ninja ZX 6R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Versys 1000 Ninja zx 6r
BrandKawasakiKawasaki
Price₹ 10.89 Lakhs₹ 12.49 Lakhs
Mileage10.0 kmpl23.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1043 cc636 cc
Power120 PS @ 9000 rpm PS124 PS PS

Filters
Versys 1000
Kawasaki Versys 1000
STD BS6
₹10.89 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Ninja ZX 6R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R
STD
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Kawasaki Versys 1000 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L17 L
Ground Clearance
150 mm130 mm
Length
2270 mm2025 mm
Wheelbase
1520 mm-
Kerb Weight
255 kg198 kg
Height
1400 mm1105 mm
Saddle Height
840 mm830 mm
Width
895 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-180/55-ZR17Front :-120/70-17,Rear :- 180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Power
120 PS @ 9000 rpm124 PS @ 13000 rpm
Stroke
56 mm45.1 mm
Max Torque
102 Nm @ 7500 rpm69 Nm @ 11000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.3:1-
Displacement
1043 cc636 cc
Clutch
Slipper ClutchAssist & Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line FourLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line four
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
77 mm67 mm
No of Cylinders
4-
Chassis
Twin-Tube, Aluminium-
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back-link, gas-charged, with rebound damping and remote spring preload adjustability / 152 mmUni-Trak swingarm
Front Suspension
ø43 mm inverted fork with rebound damping (right-side) and spring preload adjustability / 150 mmTelescopic fork
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Kawasaki Cornering Management Function, Electronic Throttle Valves101 mm Trail,
Traction Control
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,90,78213,86,359
Ex-Showroom Price
11,55,00012,49,000
RTO
92,40099,920
Insurance
31,83237,439
Accessories Charges
11,5500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,74329,798

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