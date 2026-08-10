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HomeCompare BikesVersys 1000 vs KX 450F

Kawasaki Versys 1000 vs Kawasaki KX 450F

In 2026 Kawasaki Versys 1000 or Kawasaki KX 450F choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Versys 1000 Price starts at Rs. 10.89 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki KX 450F Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price). Versys 1000 engine makes power and torque 120 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 102 Nm @ 7500 rpm. Kawasaki offers the Versys 1000 in 3 colours. Kawasaki offers the KX 450F in 1 colour. The Versys 1000 mileage is around 10.0 kmpl. The KX 450F mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
Versys 1000 vs KX 450F Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Versys 1000 Kx 450f
BrandKawasakiKawasaki
Price₹ 10.89 Lakhs₹ 7.79 Lakhs
Mileage10.0 kmpl25.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1043 cc449 cc
Power120 PS @ 9000 rpm PS-

Filters
Versys 1000
Kawasaki Versys 1000
STD BS6
₹10.89 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
KX 450F
Kawasaki KX 450F
STD
₹7.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Kawasaki Versys 1000 Visual Comparison

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Engine View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L6.2 L
Ground Clearance
150 mm340 mm
Length
2270 mm2185 mm
Wheelbase
1520 mm1485 mm
Kerb Weight
255 kg110.0 kg
Height
1400 mm1275 mm
Saddle Height
840 mm955 mm
Width
895 mm830 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-180/55-ZR17Front :-80/100-21,Rear :-120/80-19
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm250 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
120 PS @ 9000 rpm-
Stroke
56 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
102 Nm @ 7500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
DigitalDigital DC-CDI
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.3:112.8:1
Displacement
1043 cc449 cc
Clutch
Slipper ClutchHydraulic Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line FourSingle Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-Valves, DOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed5-speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
77 mm96.0 mm
No of Cylinders
41
Chassis
Twin-Tube, AluminiumPerimeter, Aluminium
Body Type
Adventure Tourer BikesDirt Bikes
Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back-link, gas-charged, with rebound damping and remote spring preload adjustability / 152 mmNew Uni-Trak with adjustable dual-range (high/lowspeed) compression damping, adjustable rebound damping and adjustable preload.
Front Suspension
ø43 mm inverted fork with rebound damping (right-side) and spring preload adjustability / 150 mmø49 mm inverted telescopic fork with adjustable compression and rebound damping.
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Kawasaki Cornering Management Function, Electronic Throttle Valves-
Traction Control
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,90,7828,67,251
Ex-Showroom Price
11,55,0007,79,000
RTO
92,40062,320
Insurance
31,83225,931
Accessories Charges
11,5500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,74318,640

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