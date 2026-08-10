In 2026 Kawasaki Versys 1000 or Kawasaki KX 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Versys 1000 Price starts at Rs. 10.89 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki KX 250 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Versys 1000 engine makes power and torque 120 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 102 Nm @ 7500 rpm. Kawasaki offers the Versys 1000 in 3 colours. Kawasaki offers the KX 250 in 1 colour. The Versys 1000 mileage is around 10.0 kmpl. The KX 250 mileage is around 30 kmpl.
Versys 1000 vs KX 250 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Versys 1000
|Kx 250
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 10.89 Lakhs
|₹ 7.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.0 kmpl
|30 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1043 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|120 PS @ 9000 rpm PS
|-