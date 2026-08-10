In 2026 Kawasaki Versys 1000 or Kawasaki KLX 450R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Versys 1000 Price starts at Rs. 10.89 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki KLX 450R Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Versys 1000 engine makes power and torque 120 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 102 Nm @ 7500 rpm. Kawasaki offers the Versys 1000 in 3 colours. Kawasaki offers the KLX 450R in 1 colour. The Versys 1000 mileage is around 10.0 kmpl. The KLX 450R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl.
Versys 1000 vs KLX 450R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Versys 1000
|Klx 450r
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 10.89 Lakhs
|₹ 8.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.0 kmpl
|23.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1043 cc
|449 cc
|Power
|120 PS @ 9000 rpm PS
|-