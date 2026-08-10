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HomeCompare BikesVersys 1000 vs KLX 450R

Kawasaki Versys 1000 vs Kawasaki KLX 450R

In 2026 Kawasaki Versys 1000 or Kawasaki KLX 450R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Versys 1000 Price starts at Rs. 10.89 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki KLX 450R Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Versys 1000 engine makes power and torque 120 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 102 Nm @ 7500 rpm. Kawasaki offers the Versys 1000 in 3 colours. Kawasaki offers the KLX 450R in 1 colour. The Versys 1000 mileage is around 10.0 kmpl. The KLX 450R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl.
Versys 1000 vs KLX 450R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Versys 1000 Klx 450r
BrandKawasakiKawasaki
Price₹ 10.89 Lakhs₹ 8.99 Lakhs
Mileage10.0 kmpl23.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1043 cc449 cc
Power120 PS @ 9000 rpm PS-

Filters
Versys 1000
Kawasaki Versys 1000
STD BS6
₹10.89 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
KLX 450R
Kawasaki KLX 450R
STD
₹8.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki Versys 1000 Visual Comparison

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Seat View
Engine View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L8 L
Ground Clearance
150 mm315 mm
Length
2270 mm2175 mm
Wheelbase
1520 mm1480 mm
Kerb Weight
255 kg126 kg
Height
1400 mm1250 mm
Saddle Height
840 mm935 mm
Width
895 mm820 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm250 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-180/55-ZR17Front :-80/100-21,Rear :-120/90-18
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
120 PS @ 9000 rpm-
Stroke
56 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
102 Nm @ 7500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.3:1-
Displacement
1043 cc449 cc
Clutch
Slipper ClutchWet Multiplate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line FourSingle Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-Valves, DOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed5-speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionCarburetor
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
77 mm96.0 mm
No of Cylinders
4-
Chassis
Twin-Tube, AluminiumPerimeter, aluminium
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back-link, gas-charged, with rebound damping and remote spring preload adjustability / 152 mmUni-Trak with 22-way low-speed, 2 turns or more high speed compression damping, 22 way rebound damping and adjustable spring preload
Front Suspension
ø43 mm inverted fork with rebound damping (right-side) and spring preload adjustability / 150 mm48 mm inverted AOS type telescopic fork with 22-way compression and 18-way rebound damping
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Tachometer
Analogue-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Kawasaki Cornering Management Function, Electronic Throttle Valves-
Traction Control
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHelogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,90,78210,02,866
Ex-Showroom Price
11,55,0008,99,000
RTO
92,40071,920
Insurance
31,83231,946
Accessories Charges
11,5500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,74321,555

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