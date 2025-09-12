In 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Price starts at Rs. 20.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs. 14.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja ZX-10R engine makes power and torque 203 PS PS & 114.9 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 900 engine makes power & torque 108 PS PS & 90 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja ZX-10R in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 6 colours. The Ninja ZX-10R mileage is around 12.0 kmpl. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 21.2 to 21.2 kmpl.
Ninja ZX-10R vs Tiger 900 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ninja zx-10r
|Tiger 900
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 20.79 Lakhs
|₹ 14.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.0 kmpl
|21.2 to 21.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|888 cc
|Power
|203 PS PS
|108 PS PS