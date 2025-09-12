In 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R or Triumph Tiger 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Price starts at Rs. 20.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 1200 Price starts at Rs. 19.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja ZX-10R engine makes power and torque 203 PS PS & 114.9 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 1200 engine makes power & torque 150 PS PS & 130 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja ZX-10R in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 1200 in 3 colours. The Ninja ZX-10R mileage is around 12.0 kmpl. The Tiger 1200 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Ninja ZX-10R vs Tiger 1200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ninja zx-10r
|Tiger 1200
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 20.79 Lakhs
|₹ 19.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.0 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1160 cc
|Power
|203 PS PS
|150 PS PS