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HomeCompare BikesNinja ZX-10R vs Rocket 3

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R vs Triumph Rocket 3

In 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Price starts at Rs. 20.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja ZX-10R engine makes power and torque 203 PS PS & 114.9 Nm. On the other hand, Rocket 3 engine makes power & torque 182 PS PS & 225 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja ZX-10R in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours. The Ninja ZX-10R mileage is around 12.0 kmpl. The Rocket 3 mileage is around 15.15 kmpl.
Ninja ZX-10R vs Rocket 3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ninja zx-10r Rocket 3
BrandKawasakiTriumph
Price₹ 20.79 Lakhs₹ 24.03 Lakhs
Mileage12.0 kmpl15.15 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc2458 cc
Power203 PS PS182 PS PS

Filters
Ninja ZX-10R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
STD
₹20.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Rocket 3
Triumph Rocket 3
R
₹24.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Engine View
Front Right View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
Left View
Front Break View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 L18 L
Ground Clearance
135 mm-
Length
2085 mm-
Wheelbase
1450 mm1677 mm
Height
1185 mm1183 mm
Kerb Weight
207 kg320 kg
Saddle Height
835 mm750 mm
Width
750 mm920 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-190/55-17Front :-150/80-R17 Rear :-240/50-R16
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm300 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
299 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
203 PS @ 13200 rpm182 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
55 mm85.9 mm
Max Torque
114.9 Nm @ 11400 rpm225 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Displacement
998 cc2458 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line FourLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet multi-disc, manualWet, multi-plate hydraulically operated, torque assist
No Of Cylinders
43
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
76 mm110.2 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back-link, BFRC lite gas-charged shock with piggyback reservoir, compression and rebound damping and spring preload adjustability, and top-out spring / 115 mmFully adjustable Showa piggyback reservoir RSU with remote hydraulic preload adjuster, 107mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
43 mm inverted fork (BFF) with external compression chamber, compression and rebound damping and spring preload adjustability, and top-out springs / 120 mmShowa 47mm USD 1 1 cartridge front forks, compression and rebound damping adjustment, 120mm wheel travel
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Configurable Rider,SportsRain,Road,Configurable Rider,Sports
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
22,95,78526,50,900
Ex-Showroom Price
20,79,00024,03,100
RTO
1,66,3201,92,248
Insurance
50,46555,552
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
49,34556,978

Ninja ZX-10R Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹20.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

Despite the price hike, the new model offers slightly lower power output, stirring debate among enthusiasts while retaining most features.
MY26 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R goes on-sale in India, priced at 19.49 lakh
12 Sept 2025
Triumph has launched the MY26 update for the Rocket 3 cruiser, with both variants getting new colour options.
2026 Triumph Rocket 3 Storm R and GT launched with new colours, to hit Indian shores
5 Jul 2025
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Triumph Rocket 3 Storm R & GT launched at 21.99 lakh, puts out 180 bhp
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2026 ZX-10R comes loaded with electronics and features.
Auto recap, Sept 12: Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R launched, Oben announces benefits and more
13 Sept 2025
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The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R gets a special livery inspired by the Ninja ZX-7R from the 1990s
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