Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R or Suzuki Katana choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Price starts at Rs 16.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Katana Price starts at Rs 13.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja ZX-10R engine makes power and torque 203 PS @ 13200 rpm & 114.9 Nm @ 11400 rpm. On the other hand, Katana engine makes power & torque 150.19 bhp PS & 106 Nm @ 9250 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja ZX-10R in 2 colours. The Ninja ZX-10R mileage is around 12.0 kmpl. The Katana mileage is around 23 kmpl.