In 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R or Kawasaki Z H2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Price starts at Rs 16.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z H2 Price starts at Rs 21.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja ZX-10R engine makes power and torque 203 PS @ 13200 rpm & 114.9 Nm @ 11400 rpm. On the other hand, Z H2 engine makes power & torque 200 PS @ 11000 rpm & 137 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja ZX-10R in 2 colours. Kawasaki offers the Z H2 in 2 colours. The Ninja ZX-10R mileage is around 12.0 kmpl. The Z H2 mileage is around 12.0 kmpl.