hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesNinja 650 vs Justin Bieber Edition

Kawasaki Ninja 650 vs Vespa Justin Bieber Edition

In 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650 or Vespa Justin Bieber Edition choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja 650 Price starts at Rs. 7.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Justin Bieber Edition Price starts at Rs. 6.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). Ninja 650 engine makes power and torque 68 PS PS & 64 Nm. On the other hand, Justin Bieber Edition engine makes power & torque 12.50 PS PS & 12.4 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 650 in 1 colour. The Ninja 650 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. The Justin Bieber Edition mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Ninja 650 vs Justin Bieber Edition Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ninja 650 Justin bieber edition
BrandKawasakiVespa
Price₹ 7.77 Lakhs₹ 6.46 Lakhs
Mileage21.0 kmpl37 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc155 cc
Power68 PS PS12.50 PS PS

Filters
Ninja 650
Kawasaki Ninja 650
STD
₹7.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Justin Bieber Edition
Vespa Justin Bieber Edition
STD
₹6.46 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Kawasaki Ninja 650 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Model Name View
Right View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 litres8 L
Ground Clearance
130 mm-
Length
2115 mm1870 mm
Wheelbase
1410 mm1340 mm
Height
1145 mm-
Kerb Weight
196 kg-
Saddle Height
790 mm790 mm
Width
740 mm735 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm-
ABS
Dual Channel ABSSingle Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17,Rear :-160/60-17Front :-110/70-12 Rear :-120/70-12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
210 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
68 PS @ 8000 rpm12.50 PS @ 7750 rpm
Stroke
60 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
64 Nm @ 6700 rpm12.4 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
649 cc155
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi DiscAutomatic Centrifugal Dry Clutch With Vibration Dampers
No Of Cylinders
21
Starting
Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
43
Gear Box
6 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
83 mm58 mm
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2Bbs6-2.0
Chassis
Trellis, high-tensile steel-
Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back-link with adjustable preload / 130 mm-
Front Suspension
41 mm telescopic fork / 125 mm-
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,78,5807,16,892
Ex-Showroom Price
7,77,0006,45,690
RTO
66,24051,655
Insurance
35,34019,547
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,88415,408

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 KRT Edition features cosmetic upgrades, a 649 cc engine, 67.3 bhp power, three riding modes, and advanced safety systems.
2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 KRT Edition launched at 7.27 lakh
17 Apr 2025
Kawasaki Ninja 500 is available in Lime Green/Ebony and Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Raw Graystone colour scheme.
Kawasaki Ninja 650, Ninja 500 & Ninja 300 gets discounts upto 35,000
12 Nov 2024
Triumph Speed 400 commands a premium price over the Royal Enfield Hunter 350.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Triumph Speed 400: Monthly EMI comparison
10 Aug 2026
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
10 Aug 2026
Ravi Tamta’s HAPIDA SKYNeX prototype was test-flown on open ground in Almora as an early step in the project’s development.
Inventor tests single-seat electric flying vehicle prototype in Uttarakhand
10 Aug 2026
The Kawasaki Ninja 500 stepped in place of the Ninja 400 and takes on the Aprilia RS 457, KTM RC 390 and Yamaha R3
Kawasaki Ninja 500, Z900 and Ninja 650 get benefits of up to 45,000
16 Apr 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
<p>We take the new Kawasaki Z250 for a spin.</p>
Kawasaki Z250 comprehensive review
5 Jan 2015
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
26 Apr 2013
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers