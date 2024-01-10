Saved Articles

Kawasaki Ninja 650 vs Triumph Street Twin

In 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 650 or Triumph Street Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Ninja 650
Kawasaki Ninja 650
STD
₹5.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Street Twin
Triumph Street Twin
ABS
₹7.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
68 PS @ 8000 rpm65 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
60.0 mm80 mm
Max Torque
64 Nm @ 6700 rpm80 Nm @ 3800 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.8:111.0:1
Displacement
649 cc900 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin270° Crank Angle Parallel Twin, 8 Valve, SOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
83.0 mm84.6 mm
No of Cylinders
22
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,37,9598,84,782
Ex-Showroom Price
6,61,0007,95,000
RTO
52,88063,600
Insurance
24,07926,182
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
15,86119,017

