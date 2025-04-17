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HomeCompare BikesNinja 650 vs Ninja 400

Kawasaki Ninja 650 vs Kawasaki Ninja 400

In 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650 or Kawasaki Ninja 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja 650 Price starts at Rs. 7.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 400 Price starts at Rs. 5.24 Lakhs (last recorded price). Ninja 650 engine makes power and torque 68 PS PS & 64 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja 400 engine makes power & torque 45 PS PS & 37 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 650 in 1 colour. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 400 in 2 colours. The Ninja 650 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. The Ninja 400 mileage is around 24.18 kmpl.
Ninja 650 vs Ninja 400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ninja 650 ninja 400
BrandKawasakiKawasaki
Price₹ 7.77 Lakhs₹ 5.24 Lakhs
Mileage21.0 kmpl 24.18 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc399 cc
Power68 PS PS45 PS PS

Filters
Ninja 650
Kawasaki Ninja 650
STD
₹7.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ninja 400
Kawasaki Ninja 400
Ninja 400 ABS BS6
₹5.24 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Kawasaki Ninja 650 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 litres14 L
Ground Clearance
130 mm140 mm
Length
2115 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1410 mm1370 mm
Height
1145 mm1120 mm
Kerb Weight
196 kg168 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm785 mm
Width
740 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel ABSYes
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17,Rear :-160/60-17Front :-110/70-R17, Rear :-150/60-R17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
210 kmph169 kmph
Max Power
68 PS @ 8000 rpm44.7 bhp @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
60 mm51.8 mm
Max Torque
64 Nm @ 6700 rpm37 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc399 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi DiscWet multi-disc, manual
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
83 mm70 mm
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2Bbs6
Chassis
Trellis, high-tensile steel-
Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back-link with adjustable preload / 130 mmSwingarm 130 mm
Front Suspension
41 mm telescopic fork / 125 mmTelescopic fork 120 mm
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital Semi-Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,78,5804,99,000
Ex-Showroom Price
7,77,0004,99,000
RTO
66,2400
Insurance
35,3400
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,88410,725

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