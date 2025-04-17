In 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650 or Kawasaki Ninja 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja 650 Price starts at Rs. 7.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 400 Price starts at Rs. 5.24 Lakhs (last recorded price). Ninja 650 engine makes power and torque 68 PS PS & 64 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja 400 engine makes power & torque 45 PS PS & 37 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 650 in 1 colour. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 400 in 2 colours. The Ninja 650 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. The Ninja 400 mileage is around 24.18 kmpl.
Ninja 650 vs Ninja 400 Comparison