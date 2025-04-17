In 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650 or Kawasaki Ninja 500 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja 650 Price starts at Rs. 7.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 500 Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja 650 engine makes power and torque 68 PS PS & 64 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja 500 engine makes power & torque 45.41 PS PS & 42.6 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 650 in 1 colour. The Ninja 650 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. The Ninja 500 mileage is around 26.31 kmpl.
Ninja 650 vs Ninja 500 Comparison