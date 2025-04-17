In 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650 or Kawasaki KX 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja 650 Price starts at Rs. 7.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KX 100 Price starts at Rs. 4.88 Lakhs (last recorded price). Ninja 650 engine makes power and torque 68 PS PS & 64 Nm. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 650 in 1 colour. Kawasaki offers the KX 100 in 1 colour. The Ninja 650 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. The KX 100 mileage is around 55.0 kmpl.
Ninja 650 vs KX 100 Comparison