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Kawasaki Ninja 650 vs Kawasaki KX 100

In 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650 or Kawasaki KX 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja 650 Price starts at Rs. 7.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KX 100 Price starts at Rs. 4.88 Lakhs (last recorded price). Ninja 650 engine makes power and torque 68 PS PS & 64 Nm. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 650 in 1 colour. Kawasaki offers the KX 100 in 1 colour. The Ninja 650 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. The KX 100 mileage is around 55.0 kmpl.
Ninja 650 vs KX 100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ninja 650 Kx 100
BrandKawasakiKawasaki
Price₹ 7.77 Lakhs₹ 4.88 Lakhs
Mileage21.0 kmpl55.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc99 cc
Power68 PS PS30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS

Filters
Ninja 650
Kawasaki Ninja 650
STD
₹7.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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KX 100
Kawasaki KX 100
STD
₹4.88 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Kawasaki Ninja 650 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Engine View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 litres5 L
Ground Clearance
130 mm330 mm
Length
2115 mm1920 mm
Wheelbase
1410 mm1310 mm
Height
1145 mm765 mm
Kerb Weight
196 kg77 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm870 mm
Width
740 mm765 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual Channel ABS-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17,Rear :-160/60-17Front :-70/100-19 ,Rear :-90/100-16
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
210 kmph
Max Power
68 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
60 mm45.8 mm
Max Torque
64 Nm @ 6700 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc99 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi Disc-
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self StartKick Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionCarburetor
Bore
83 mm52.5 mm
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2Bbs6
Chassis
Trellis, high-tensile steelPerimeter, high-tensile steel
Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back-link with adjustable preload / 130 mmSingle shock
Front Suspension
41 mm telescopic fork / 125 mm30 mm Telescopic Fork
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,78,5805,41,650
Ex-Showroom Price
7,77,0004,87,800
RTO
66,24039,024
Insurance
35,34014,826
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,88411,642

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