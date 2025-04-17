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Kawasaki Ninja 650 vs Kawasaki KLX 140R F

In 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650 or Kawasaki KLX 140R F choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja 650 Price starts at Rs. 7.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KLX 140R F Price starts at Rs. 4.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja 650 engine makes power and torque 68 PS PS & 64 Nm. On the other hand, KLX 140R F engine makes power & torque 11 PS PS & 12 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 650 in 1 colour. The Ninja 650 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. The KLX 140R F mileage is around 60 kmpl.
Ninja 650 vs KLX 140R F Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ninja 650 Klx 140r f
BrandKawasakiKawasaki
Price₹ 7.77 Lakhs₹ 4.11 Lakhs
Mileage21.0 kmpl60 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc144 cc
Power68 PS PS11 PS PS

Filters
Ninja 650
Kawasaki Ninja 650
STD
₹7.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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KLX 140R F
Kawasaki KLX 140R F
STD
₹4.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki Ninja 650 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Engine View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 litres5.8 l
Ground Clearance
130 mm315 mm
Length
2115 mm2005 mm
Wheelbase
1410 mm1330 mm
Height
1145 mm1135 mm
Kerb Weight
196 kg99 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm860 mm
Width
740 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
ABS
Dual Channel ABS-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17,Rear :-160/60-17Front :-2.75-21,Rear :-4.10-18
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
210 kmph-
Max Power
68 PS @ 8000 rpm11 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
60 mm54.4 mm
Max Torque
64 Nm @ 6700 rpm12 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc144 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi DiscWet multi-disc
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionCarburetor
Bore
83 mm58 mm
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2Bbs6
Chassis
Trellis, high-tensile steelPerimeter, box-section, high-tensile steel
Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back-link with adjustable preload / 130 mmUni-Trak with aluminium single shock; piggyback reservoir; adjustable preload; adjustable compression and rebound damping/200 mm
Front Suspension
41 mm telescopic fork / 125 mm33 mm telescopic fork/190 mm
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,78,5804,57,178
Ex-Showroom Price
7,77,0004,11,000
RTO
66,24032,880
Insurance
35,34013,298
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,8849,826

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