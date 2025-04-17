In 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650 or Kawasaki Eliminator choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja 650 Price starts at Rs. 7.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Eliminator Price starts at Rs. 5.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja 650 engine makes power and torque 68 PS PS & 64 Nm. On the other hand, Eliminator engine makes power & torque 45 PS PS & 42.6 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 650 in 1 colour. The Ninja 650 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. The Eliminator mileage is around 30 to 30 kmpl.
Ninja 650 vs Eliminator Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ninja 650
|Eliminator
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 7.77 Lakhs
|₹ 5.62 Lakhs
|Mileage
|21.0 kmpl
|30 to 30 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649 cc
|451 cc
|Power
|68 PS PS
|45 PS PS