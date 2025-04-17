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HomeCompare BikesNinja 650 vs Eliminator

Kawasaki Ninja 650 vs Kawasaki Eliminator

In 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650 or Kawasaki Eliminator choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja 650 Price starts at Rs. 7.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Eliminator Price starts at Rs. 5.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja 650 engine makes power and torque 68 PS PS & 64 Nm. On the other hand, Eliminator engine makes power & torque 45 PS PS & 42.6 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 650 in 1 colour. The Ninja 650 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. The Eliminator mileage is around 30 to 30 kmpl.
Ninja 650 vs Eliminator Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ninja 650 Eliminator
BrandKawasakiKawasaki
Price₹ 7.77 Lakhs₹ 5.62 Lakhs
Mileage21.0 kmpl30 to 30 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc451 cc
Power68 PS PS45 PS PS

Filters
Ninja 650
Kawasaki Ninja 650
STD
₹7.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Eliminator
Kawasaki Eliminator
STD
₹5.62 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki Ninja 650 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 litres13 L
Ground Clearance
130 mm150 mm
Length
2115 mm2250 mm
Wheelbase
1410 mm1520 mm
Height
1145 mm1100 mm
Kerb Weight
196 kg176 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm735 mm
Width
740 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual Channel ABS-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17,Rear :-160/60-17Front :-130/70-18, Rear :- 150/80-16
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
210 kmph160 kmph
Max Power
68 PS @ 8000 rpm45 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
60 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
64 Nm @ 6700 rpm42.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc451 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi Disc-
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
83 mm70 mm
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2Bbs6-2.0
Chassis
Trellis, high-tensile steel-
Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back-link with adjustable preload / 130 mmTwin shocks / 90 mm
Front Suspension
41 mm telescopic fork / 125 mm41 mm telescopic fork / 120 mm
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,78,5806,56,098
Ex-Showroom Price
7,77,0005,62,000
RTO
66,24067,440
Insurance
35,34026,658
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,88414,102

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