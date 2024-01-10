In 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 400 or Zontes 350X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 400 or Zontes 350X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja 400 Price starts at Rs 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zontes 350X Price starts at Rs 3.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja 400 engine makes power and torque 45 PS @ 10000 rpm PS & 37 Nm @ 8000 rpm. On the other hand, 350X engine makes power & torque 38.52 PS @ 9500 rpm & 32.8 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 400 in 2 colours. Zontes offers the 350X in 1 colour. The Ninja 400 mileage is around 29.24 kmpl. The 350X mileage is around 40 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less