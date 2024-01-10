Saved Articles

Kawasaki Ninja 400 vs Yamaha MT-03

In 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 400 or Yamaha MT-03 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Ninja 400
Kawasaki Ninja 400
Ninja 400 ABS BS6
₹4.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
MT-03
Yamaha MT-03
STD
₹4.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel TwinLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 4 valves, DOHC
Displacement
399 cc321 cc
Max Torque
37 Nm @ 8000 rpm29.5 Nm @ 9000 rpm
No of Cylinders
2-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet multi-disc, manualWet, Multiple Disc
Ignition
Digital-
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Bore
70 mm68 mm
Stroke
51.8 mm44.1 mm
Compression Ratio
11.5:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
0-100 Kmph (sec)
5.79s-
Peak Power
45 PS @ 10000 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Transmission
ManualManual
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,99,0004,59,900
Ex-Showroom Price
4,99,0004,59,900
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,7259,885

