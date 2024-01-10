In 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 400 or Ultraviolette F77 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 400 or Ultraviolette F77 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja 400 Price starts at 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 Price starts at 3.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja 400 engine makes power and torque 45 PS @ 10000 rpm PS & 37 Nm @ 8000 rpm. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 400 in 2 colours. Ultraviolette offers the F77 in 3 colours. The Ninja 400 mileage is around 29.24 kmpl. F77 has a range of up to 206 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less