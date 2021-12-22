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Kawasaki Ninja 400 vs Triumph Street Twin

In 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 400 or Triumph Street Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja 400 Price starts at Rs. 5.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Street Twin Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). Ninja 400 engine makes power and torque 45 PS PS & 37 Nm. On the other hand, Street Twin engine makes power & torque 65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 80 Nm @ 3800 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 400 in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Street Twin in 7 colours. The Ninja 400 mileage is around 24.18 kmpl. The Street Twin mileage is around 24.5 kmpl.
Ninja 400 vs Street Twin Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS ninja 400 Street twin
BrandKawasakiTriumph
Price₹ 5.24 Lakhs₹ 7.45 Lakhs
Mileage 24.18 kmpl24.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity399 cc900 cc
Power45 PS PS65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS

Filters
Ninja 400
Kawasaki Ninja 400
Ninja 400 ABS BS6
₹5.24 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Street Twin
Triumph Street Twin
ABS
₹7.45 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Kawasaki Ninja 400 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L12 L
Ground Clearance
140 mm-
Length
1990 mm2090
Wheelbase
1370 mm1415 mm
Kerb Weight
168 kg-
Height
1120 mm1114 mm
Saddle Height
785 mm760 mm
Width
710 mm785 mm
ABS
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
286 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R17, Rear :-150/60-R17Front :-100/90-18,Rear :-150/70-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
193 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
373.8 km-
Max Speed
169 kmph-
Max Power
44.7 bhp @ 10000 rpm65 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
51.8 mm80 mm
Max Torque
37 Nm @ 8000 rpm80 Nm @ 3800 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
399 cc900 cc
Clutch
Wet multi-disc, manualWet, Multi Plate Assist Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin270° Crank Angle Parallel Twin, 8 Valve, SOHC
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6-Speed5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
70 mm84.6 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Swingarm 130 mmKYB twin RSUs, with pre-load adjustment,
Front Suspension
Telescopic fork 120 mmKYB forks, non-adjustable with cartridge damping
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
Multi-function LCD ScreenUSB Charging Socket, Traction Control
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Semi-Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,99,0008,84,782
Ex-Showroom Price
4,99,0007,95,000
RTO
063,600
Insurance
026,182
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,72519,017

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Latest Car & Bike News

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The Kawasaki Ninja 400 was a global replacement to the Ninja 300 but was sold in India alongside the latter from 2018 until 2024
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