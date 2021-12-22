In 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 400 or Triumph Street Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja 400 Price starts at Rs. 5.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Street Twin Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). Ninja 400 engine makes power and torque 45 PS PS & 37 Nm. On the other hand, Street Twin engine makes power & torque 65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 80 Nm @ 3800 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 400 in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Street Twin in 7 colours. The Ninja 400 mileage is around 24.18 kmpl. The Street Twin mileage is around 24.5 kmpl.
Ninja 400 vs Street Twin Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|ninja 400
|Street twin
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 5.24 Lakhs
|₹ 7.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.18 kmpl
|24.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|399 cc
|900 cc
|Power
|45 PS PS
|65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS