Kawasaki Ninja 400 vs Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

In 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 400 or Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Ninja 400
Kawasaki Ninja 400
Ninja 400 ABS BS6
₹4.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Super Meteor 650
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Astral
₹3.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel TwinParallel twin, 4 stroke, SOHC, Air-Oil Cooled
Displacement
399 cc648 cc
Max Torque
37 Nm @ 8000 rpm52.3 Nm @ 5650 rpm
No of Cylinders
2-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet multi-disc, manualWet, multi-plate
Ignition
Digital-
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Bore
70 mm78 mm
Stroke
51.8 mm67.8 mm
Compression Ratio
11.5:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
0-100 Kmph (sec)
5.79s-
Peak Power
45 PS @ 10000 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Transmission
ManualManual
On-Road Price
4,99,0004,04,920
Ex-Showroom Price
4,99,0003,54,398
RTO
028,882
Insurance
021,640
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,7258,703

