In 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 400 or Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of In 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 400 or Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja 400 Price starts at Rs 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Price starts at Rs 3.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja 400 engine makes power and torque 45 PS @ 10000 rpm PS & 37 Nm @ 8000 rpm. On the other hand, Super Meteor 650 engine makes power & torque 47 PS @ 7250 rpm & 52.3 Nm @ 5650 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 400 in 2 colours. The Ninja 400 mileage is around 29.24 kmpl. The Super Meteor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less