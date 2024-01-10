In 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 400 or Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of
In 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 400 or Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Kawasaki Ninja 400 Price starts at Rs 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Price starts at Rs 3.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Ninja 400 engine makes power and torque 45 PS @ 10000 rpm PS & 37 Nm @ 8000 rpm.
On the other hand, Super Meteor 650 engine makes power & torque 47 PS @ 7250 rpm & 52.3 Nm @ 5650 rpm respectively.
Kawasaki offers the Ninja 400 in 2 colours.
The Ninja 400 mileage is around 29.24 kmpl.
The Super Meteor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less