Kawasaki Ninja 400 vs Moto Morini X-Cape

In 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 400 or Moto Morini X-Cape choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Ninja 400
Kawasaki Ninja 400
Ninja 400 ABS BS6
₹4.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
X-Cape
Moto Morini X-Cape
Smoky Anthracite
₹7.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel TwinInline Twin Cylinder Liquid Cooled Engine, 4-stroke, DOHC, 8-Values
Displacement
399 cc649 cc
Max Torque
37 Nm @ 8000 rpm54 Nm @ 7000 rpm
No of Cylinders
2-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet multi-disc, manualWet Multidisc, Sliding
Ignition
Digital-
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Bore
70 mm83 mm
Stroke
51.8 mm60 mm
Compression Ratio
11.5:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
0-100 Kmph (sec)
5.79s-
Peak Power
45 PS @ 10000 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Transmission
ManualManual
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,99,0008,06,737
Ex-Showroom Price
4,99,0007,20,000
RTO
057,600
Insurance
029,137
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,72517,339

