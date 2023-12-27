In 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 400 or Moto Morini X-Cape choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 400 or Moto Morini X-Cape choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Kawasaki Ninja 400 Price starts at Rs 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Moto Morini X-Cape Price starts at Rs 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Ninja 400 engine makes power and torque 45 PS @ 10000 rpm PS & 37 Nm @ 8000 rpm.
On the other hand, X-Cape engine makes power & torque 60.8 PS @ 8250 rpm & 54 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively.
Kawasaki offers the Ninja 400 in 2 colours.
Moto Morini offers the X-Cape in 1 colour.
The Ninja 400 mileage is around 29.24 kmpl.
The X-Cape mileage is around 23.92 kmpl.
