In 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 400 or Kawasaki Z650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 400 or Kawasaki Z650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Kawasaki Ninja 400 Price starts at Rs 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z650 Price starts at Rs 5.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Ninja 400 engine makes power and torque 45 PS @ 10000 rpm PS & 37 Nm @ 8000 rpm.
On the other hand, Z650 engine makes power & torque 68 PS @ 8000 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6700 rpm respectively.
Kawasaki offers the Ninja 400 in 2 colours.
Kawasaki offers the Z650 in 2 colours.
The Ninja 400 mileage is around 29.24 kmpl.
The Z650 mileage is around 28.11 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less