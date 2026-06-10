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HomeCompare BikesNinja 300 vs F77 [2022-2024]

Kawasaki Ninja 300 vs Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024]

In 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 300 or Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja 300 Price starts at Rs. 3.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 3.8 Lakhs (last recorded price). Ninja 300 engine makes power and torque 39 PS PS & 26.1 Nm. Ultraviolette offers the F77 [2022-2024] in 9 colours. The Ninja 300 mileage is around 30 kmpl. F77 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 307 km/charge.
Ninja 300 vs F77 [2022-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ninja 300 F77 [2022-2024]
BrandKawasakiUltraviolette
Price₹ 3.17 Lakhs₹ 3.8 Lakhs
Range-307 km/charge
Mileage30 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity296 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Ninja 300
Kawasaki Ninja 300
STD
₹3.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
F77 [2022-2024]
Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024]
STD
₹3.80 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Kawasaki Ninja 300 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 L-
Length
2015 mm-
Ground Clearance
140 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1405 mm1340 mm
Height
1110 mm-
Kerb Weight
179 kg197 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm800 mm
Width
715 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
290 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/70-17Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
182 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
39 PS @ 11000 rpm-
Stroke
49 mm-
Max Torque
26.1 Nm @ 10000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
296 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Clutch
Assist & Slipper Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed, returnSingle reduction helical gear box
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
62 mm-
Rear Suspension
Bottom-Link Uni-Trak with gas-charged shock and 5-way adjustable pre-load 132 mmMonoshock - preload adjustable
Front Suspension
37 mm Telescopic Fork / 120 mmUpside-down Telescopic fork with a diameter of 41 mm
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Heat Management Technology, Caliper Front and Rear - Dual piston, Rake, Trail - 93 mm, Fuel Type / Minimum Octane Rating - Unleaded petrol/RON91, Hard Alumite Coating Piston, Dual Throttle Valves. Lubrication - Forced lubrication, wet sumpAdditional Features Of VariantRide Modes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesMulti-function 5" TFT
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,56,3813,99,632
Ex-Showroom Price
3,17,0003,80,000
RTO
25,3600
Insurance
14,02119,632
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,6608,589

Ninja 300 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Kawasaki Ninja 300undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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