In 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 300 or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 300 or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja 300 Price starts at Rs 2.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 310 Price starts at Rs 2.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja 300 engine makes power and torque 39 PS @ 11000 rpm & 26.1 Nm @ 10000 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 310 engine makes power & torque 35.6 PS @ 9700 rpm & 28.7 Nm @ 6650 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 300 in 3 colours. The Ninja 300 mileage is around 31.10 kmpl. The Apache RTR 310 mileage is around 35 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less