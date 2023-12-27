Saved Articles

Kawasaki Ninja 300 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

In 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 300 or Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Ninja 300
Kawasaki Ninja 300
ABS
₹2.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Base
₹2.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
39 PS @ 11000 rpm40.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
49 mm81.5 mm
Max Torque
26.1 Nm @ 10000 rpm40 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.6:1-
Displacement
296 cc452 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel TwinLiquid Cooled, Single Cylinder, 4 Valves, DOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
62 mm84 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,55,8253,12,579
Ex-Showroom Price
3,18,0002,69,000
RTO
25,44021,520
Insurance
12,38522,059
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,6486,718

    Hero Splendor Plus

    Yamaha MT-15

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Honda Activa 6G

    Yamaha R15 V4

    Latest News

    Kawasaki ZX-6R uses a 636 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine.
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R with 130 bhp to launch on 1st January
    27 Dec 2023
    The Himalayan 450 uses an all-new liquid-cooled engine.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 accessories prices revealed. Check them out
    27 Dec 2023
    The Winter Edition comes with few cosmetic changes as well as mechanical changes.
    2024 Kawasaki ZX-10RR Winter Test Edition unveiled. Check what's new
    16 Dec 2023
    The upcoming Royal Enfield Guerilla 450 will be based on the new 450 platform that debuted with the new-gen Himalayan (Image used for representational purpose)
    Royal Enfield Guerilla 450 name trademarked. Is this RE's next 450 cc bike?
    24 Dec 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
    10 Nov 2023
    2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
    2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
    3 Nov 2023
    Royal Enfield is all set to launch the new Himalayan 450 motorcycle in India. Ahead of the launch we got an opportunity to get up and close with the new bike which comes with several changes.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 first look: Check what it offers
    30 Oct 2023
    Ather Energy has launched its most affordable electric scooter 450S at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>lakh (ex-showroom). A scaled-down version of the Ather 450X, the 450S comes minus some of the features and toned-down performance.
    Ather 450S review: Worthy of its price tag?
    11 Aug 2023
