In 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 300 or Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja 300 Price starts at Rs 2.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Price starts at Rs 2.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja 300 engine makes power and torque 39 PS @ 11000 rpm & 26.1 Nm @ 10000 rpm. On the other hand, Himalayan 450 engine makes power & torque 40.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 40 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 300 in 3 colours. The Ninja 300 mileage is around 31.10 kmpl. The Himalayan 450 mileage is around 30 kmpl.