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HomeCompare BikesNinja 300 vs Continental GT 650

Kawasaki Ninja 300 vs Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

In 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 300 or Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja 300 Price starts at Rs. 3.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja 300 engine makes power and torque 39 PS PS & 26.1 Nm. On the other hand, Continental GT 650 engine makes power & torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm respectively. The Ninja 300 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl.
Ninja 300 vs Continental GT 650 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ninja 300 Continental gt 650
BrandKawasakiRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 3.17 Lakhs₹ 3.53 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl27.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity296 cc647.95 cc
Power39 PS PS47 bhp PS

Filters
Ninja 300
Kawasaki Ninja 300
STD
₹3.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Continental GT 650
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Rocker Red
₹3.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Kawasaki Ninja 300 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 L12.5 l
Length
2015 mm2119 mm
Ground Clearance
140 mm174 mm
Wheelbase
1405 mm1398 mm
Height
1110 mm1067 mm
Kerb Weight
179 kg214 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm804 mm
Width
715 mm780 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
290 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-R18
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
182 kmph170 kmph
Max Power
39 PS @ 11000 rpm47.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
49 mm67.8 mm
Max Torque
26.1 Nm @ 10000 rpm52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
296 cc647.95 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel TwinInline twin cylinder, 4 stroke / SOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Assist & Slipper ClutchWet multi plate
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed, return6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
62 mm78 mm
Rear Suspension
Bottom-Link Uni-Trak with gas-charged shock and 5-way adjustable pre-load 132 mmTwin gas charged shock-absorbers with adjustable preload
Front Suspension
37 mm Telescopic Fork / 120 mmTelescopic forks
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Heat Management Technology, Caliper Front and Rear - Dual piston, Rake, Trail - 93 mm, Fuel Type / Minimum Octane Rating - Unleaded petrol/RON91, Hard Alumite Coating Piston, Dual Throttle Valves. Lubrication - Forced lubrication, wet sumpPaper element, Forced lubrication, Wet sump with pump driven oil delivery
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Digital-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,56,3814,03,511
Ex-Showroom Price
3,17,0003,53,105
RTO
25,36028,778
Insurance
14,02121,628
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,6608,673
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Value for moneySmooth and torquey engineCan cruise for all day long stress-free

Cons

Service quality is hit or missWeak LED headlampUncomfortable stock seat

Ninja 300 Comparison with other bikes

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Continental GT 650 Comparison with other bikes

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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.94 - 4.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Continental GT 650 vs Shotgun 650

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Ninja 300 uses a 296 cc parallel twin engine.
3 sports bikes I would buy if I were upgrading from the Kawasaki Ninja 300
29 Jun 2026
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