Kawasaki Ninja 300 vs KTM 390 Adventure

In 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 300 or KTM 390 Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Ninja 300
Kawasaki Ninja 300
ABS
₹2.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
390 Adventure
KTM 390 Adventure
STD
₹3.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
39 PS @ 11000 rpm43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
49 mm60 mm
Max Torque
26.1 Nm @ 10000 rpm37 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.6:1-
Displacement
296 cc373.2 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel TwinSingle Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4 V DOHC Engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
62 mm89 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,55,8253,73,405
Ex-Showroom Price
3,18,0003,28,286
RTO
25,44026,262
Insurance
12,38518,857
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,6488,025

