Kawasaki Ninja 300 vs Keeway Vieste 300

In 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 300 or Keeway Vieste 300 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Ninja 300
Kawasaki Ninja 300
ABS
₹2.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Vieste 300
Keeway Vieste 300
Matte Blue
₹2.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
39 PS @ 11000 rpm18.9 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
49 mm63 mm
Max Torque
26.1 Nm @ 10000 rpm22 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Digital-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
10.6:1-
Displacement
296 cc278.2 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin1-Cylinder/4-Stroke 4-Valve
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
62 mm75 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,55,8253,36,638
Ex-Showroom Price
3,18,0002,99,000
RTO
25,44023,920
Insurance
12,38513,718
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,6487,235

