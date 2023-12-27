In 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 300 or Keeway V302C choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 300 or Keeway V302C choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja 300 Price starts at Rs 2.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway V302C Price starts at Rs 3.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja 300 engine makes power and torque 39 PS @ 11000 rpm & 26.1 Nm @ 10000 rpm. On the other hand, V302C engine makes power & torque 29.9 PS @ 8500 rpm & 26.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 300 in 3 colours. Keeway offers the V302C in 1 colour. The Ninja 300 mileage is around 31.10 kmpl. The V302C mileage is around 36 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less