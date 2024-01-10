In 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Price starts at Rs 10.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs 13.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja 1000SX engine makes power and torque 142 PS @ 10000 rpm & 111 Nm @ 8000 rpm. On the other hand, Tiger 900 engine makes power & torque 95.2 PS @ 8750 rpm & 87 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 1000SX in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 9 colours. The Ninja 1000SX mileage is around 17.2 kmpl. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 23.66 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less